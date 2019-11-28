Lemon Ricotta Cannoli With Pistachio & Pine Nuts

It is worth buying cannoli moulds to make the process of making the shell cases a pleasure not a chore. You only need four. They can be made two days ahead of time and stored in an airtight container. If you don’t have a piping bag, fold some baking paper into a cone shape and snip off the end.

LEMON RICOTTA CANNOLI RECIPE

Makes 24



3 cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ cup caster sugar

50g cold butter, chopped

1 egg

1 egg yolk, save the white

½ cup sweet wine

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

Oil for frying

Filling

500g ricotta

½ cup icing sugar

½ tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp fine lemon zest

¼ cup finely chopped pistachios

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

1. Into a large bowl place the flour, cinnamon, sugar and butter. Rub the butter into the mixture until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg, yolk, wine and vinegar. Using a fork, mix to form the dough. Knead for a few minutes, then wrap and place into the fridge for at least 1 hour.

2. Roll the pastry to 3mm thickness using either a pasta machine or rolling pin. Using a cutter or bowl cut the pastry into 15cm circles. Cut out all the circles before starting to cook.

3. Heat 3cm oil in a deep fat fryer or large pot to 190C.

4. Wrap pastry around the moulds, seal the edges with a little egg white. Cook the cannoli cases for 2 minutes. Remove from the oil and when cool enough remove from the moulds. Continue to cook the remainder.

5. For the filling, in a bowl combine the ricotta, icing sugar, vanilla, lemon zest and nuts. Using a spoon or piping bag, fill the cooled cases. Serve dusted with icing sugar and a few extra nuts.

