Lemony Zucchini Drizzle Cake With Poppyseeds

Eating your vegetables has never been so delicious

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday March 19, 2020

This light and citrusy cake is studded with poppyseeds and has flecks of zucchini throughout. Despite being a simple recipe to throw together, I wanted it to have the added benefit of being healthy by using more wholesome than usual cake ingredients. Feel free to switch out the zucchini for carrot or beetroot for a slightly different variation.

LEMONY ZUCCHINI CAKE WITH POPPYSEEDS RECIPE
Serves 4-6

½ cup melted coconut oil or neutral olive oil
2 free range eggs
Juice and zest of one lemon
½ cup light muscovado sugar or coconut sugar
1 cup grated zucchini, carrot or beetroot
4 Tbsp poppyseeds
1 cup spelt or buckwheat flour
1 tsp baking soda

For the drizzle:
1 cup icing sugar
3-4 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp poppyseeds

1. Preheat the oven to 160C and grease a small cake tin with coconut oil.

2. Combine the coconut oil, eggs, lemon zest and juice, muscovado sugar, grated zucchini and poppyseeds in a large bowl. Whisk until combined.

3. Sift in the flour and baking soda, and stir until just combined. Be careful not to over mix.

4. Pour the mixture into the cake tin, and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted in the middle.

5. Allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes or so, before carefully turning out onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

6. To make the drizzle, stir the lemon juice into the icing sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until you get a good drizzling consistency.

7. Drizzle over the cake and sprinkle over the poppyseeds. Will keep for up to 4 days in an airtight container.

Note: This recipe makes a relatively small cake that only serves 4-6. You could easily double the recipe to make a regular size cake, just adapt the baking time accordingly.

