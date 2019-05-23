Serve this hearty soup with plenty of warm crusty bread for dipping. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lentil, Bacon & Pumpkin Soup

Sink into a bowl of this pumpkin soup next time you're craving something comforting

By Angela Casley
Friday May 24, 2019

There is no pre-soaking or pre-cooking puy lentils in this simple soup. You will find them in a packet at your local supermarket. Adding warm bread for dipping into this hearty soup is a no-brainer. 

LENTIL, BACON & PUMPKIN SOUP RECIPE
Serves 6

Ingredients
50g butter
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
½ cup puy lentils
800g pumpkin, peeled and chopped
1 litre vegetable or chicken stock
500g bacon bones
½ cup mint leaves
To garnish
Cream, chopped mint and croutons

1. In a large pot, warm the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the lentils, pumpkin, stock, bones and mint leaves, cooking for 40 minutes until the pumpkin is completely soft. Remove the bacon bones.

2. Puree the soup, then return to a clean pot.

3. Before serving reheat the soup, add a little extra liquid if needed. Test the seasoning.

4. Serve hot with a swirl of cream, extra mint leaves and crunchy croutons.

