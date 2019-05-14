Libby Matthews' Moreish Chocolate Fudge Waffles

Born out of her passion for gut health and overall wellbeing, Kiwi naturopath and nutritionist Libby Matthews has launched her own range of clean, sustainable probiotic protein powders and bio-available collagen powders.

Launching today, the Dose & Co. range includes three flavours of her probiotic protein powder — chocolate, vanilla and salted caramel — as well as two bovine collagen powders: vanilla and mocha.

Unlike many other vegan protein powders which can taste slightly chalky, Libby sourced a pea protein from Germany that is smooth on the palate and doesn't come with a nasty after taste.

The first of its kind in New Zealand, Dose & Co.'s collagen creamer was inspired by similar products available in America, and can be added to coffee, smoothies, milk or water.

Whether freeze-dried or fresh, berries act as the perfect topping to pile high on top. Photo / Supplied

LIBBY MATTHEWS' CHOCOLATE FUDGE WAFFLES RECIPE

Makes 3-5 waffles (depending on size of waffle iron)

Waffles

1 cup oats

1 serving Dose & Co. Chocolate Fudge protein powder

1 cup nut milk

¼ cup cocoa or cacao powder

2 eggs

½ teaspoon baking soda

Pinch salt

Toppings

Maple syrup or honey

Cinnamon

Nut butter

Strawberries

Berries

Coconut chips

Melted chocolate

1. Turn on waffle maker so it heats up.

2. Place all ingredients into the blender and blend until smooth.

3. Pour mixture into waffle maker and let cook.

4. Repeat until all the mixture has been used.

5. Cover with toppings of choice and serve warm.

