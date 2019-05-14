Sweet tooths are sure to salivate over this deliciously indulgent waffle recipe. Photo / Supplied

Libby Matthews' Moreish Chocolate Fudge Waffles

Try this gut-loving waffle recipe that's still every bit as indulgent as it looks

By Ashleigh Cometti
Wednesday May 15, 2019

Born out of her passion for gut health and overall wellbeing, Kiwi naturopath and nutritionist Libby Matthews has launched her own range of clean, sustainable probiotic protein powders and bio-available collagen powders. 

Launching today, the Dose & Co. range includes three flavours of her probiotic protein powder — chocolate, vanilla and salted caramel — as well as two bovine collagen powders: vanilla and mocha. 

Unlike many other vegan protein powders which can taste slightly chalky, Libby sourced a pea protein from Germany that is smooth on the palate and doesn't come with a nasty after taste. 

The first of its kind in New Zealand, Dose & Co.'s collagen creamer was inspired by similar products available in America, and can be added to coffee, smoothies, milk or water. 

Whether freeze-dried or fresh, berries act as the perfect topping to pile high on top. Photo / Supplied

LIBBY MATTHEWS' CHOCOLATE FUDGE WAFFLES RECIPE
Makes 3-5 waffles (depending on size of waffle iron)

Waffles
1 cup oats
1 serving Dose & Co. Chocolate Fudge protein powder
1 cup nut milk
¼ cup cocoa or cacao powder
2 eggs
½ teaspoon baking soda
Pinch salt

Toppings
Maple syrup or honey
Cinnamon
Nut butter
Strawberries
Berries
Coconut chips
Melted chocolate

1. Turn on waffle maker so it heats up.

2. Place all ingredients into the blender and blend until smooth.

3. Pour mixture into waffle maker and let cook.

4. Repeat until all the mixture has been used.

5. Cover with toppings of choice and serve warm. 

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Kumara Waffles With Poached Fruit & Mascarpone

Try these kumara waffles for a deliciously different weekend breakfast

Cinnamon, Oat and Honey Waffles

Indulge without guilt with Eleanor Ozich's naturally-sweetened waffles made with wholesome ingredients

Eleanor Ozich's Raspberry Yoghurt Pancakes Recipe

Earmark this yummy raspberry yoghurt pancake recipe for a simple breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes Recipe with Rhubarb Compote

A big bowl of pancake batter is perfect to serve a crowd for brunch

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

Roast Lamb Rump With Leek & Butter Beans

Quick & Easy Chicken Tomato Curry

How To Make Preserved Lemons With Black Pepper

Libby Matthews' Moreish Chocolate Fudge Waffles

Comforting Pasta Recipes For Chilly Evenings

Tony Tan's Scallop & Chive Dumplings

Kumara Waffles With Poached Fruit & Mascarpone

Oat & Chia Porridge With Poached Pears

Pistachio & White Chocolate Shortbread Hearts
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter