Light & Lovely Chicken Recipes For Longer Evenings

Sticky Honey Chicken With Preserved Lemon, Garlic & Thyme

This utterly delicious grilled chicken is succulent, sticky and a pleasure to eat. The marinade is a heavenly combination of preserved lemon, honey, thyme and garlic, and the good news, is that it only takes minutes to prepare.

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

This Vietnamese salad just oozes with fresh zingy flavours perfect for a balmy evening meal. Very little cooking is involved, so you won't be stuck in a hot kitchen for long.

Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads. Photo / Babiche Martens

Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads

Create some serious lunch envy with these punchy peri peri flatbreads. Simple yet impressive, this recipe sees marinated chicken cooked on the barbecue until perfectly tender, then served atop flatbread with salad and yoghurt peri peri sauce.

Smoked Chicken, Avocado, Bacon and Walnut Salad

Pickled onions make all the difference in taking this classic smoked chicken salad to a delicious new level. Simply add olive oil to the leftover pickling juices and voila, you have your dressing.

Chilli, Peppers & Chicken Stir-Fry

Anyone can put together this chicken stir-fry. Have all the vegetables chopped and ready to go before the cooking begins. Cheat and cook the rice to accompany in the microwave. Having a few fresh herbs on hand will add to the flavour.

Chicken Kebabs

The great thing with this yoghurt marinade is that it doesn’t have to sit for hours to do its thing. By the time you have threaded your kebabs, they are ready to cook. Get the rice on early and everything will all be ready to eat at the same time.

Grilled Chicken With Jalapeno & Lime Salsa Verde

Spice up chicken with this simple lime and jalapeno salsa. With a jar of jalapenos on hand, it is made in minutes. Serve with a green salad or steamed vegetables and it’s a perfect mid-week dinner.

Crunchy Chicken, Spinach & Pine Nut Salad With Orange Dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy Chicken, Spinach & Pine Nut Salad With Orange Dressing

Cheat your way to a delicious meal with this throw-together chicken salad. Use store-bought cooked chicken and shred it with an array of ingredients from the fridge and pantry. A light orange and Dijon mustard dressing is all that is needed, plus some crunchy noodles for a little bite.

Soft Chicken, Chipotle & Chilli Sprout Tacos

Family meal or flat dinner, this taco recipe is perfect for keeping hungry mouths happy. You could change the meat for seafood or use leftovers from the previous night — there are endless options for fillings. Serve with avocado, coriander and a squeeze of lemon or lime.

Chicken & Mushroom Larb On Noodles. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken & Mushroom Larb On Noodles

Try your hand at creating this Laotian-inspired dish from scratch, where chicken mince infused with aromatic Asian flavours. Serve with handfuls of coriander and noodles for a fresh family dinner.

Chicken & Mango Salad

For a match made in flavour heaven, you can't go past chicken and mango. This classic combination is celebrated in this delicious salad, paired with noodles, chilli and fragrant herbs. Serve with sweet chilli dressing and enjoy.

Chicken, Edamame With Noodles & Miso Dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken, Edamame With Noodles & Miso Dressing

This crunchy, fresh salad is just the thing for warmer evenings. You could easily prepare all components the day before and toss together whenever you're ready to eat. It also makes a delicious work lunch.

Teriyaki Chicken Kebabs

For a homemade version of a restaurant favourite, try these teriyaki chicken kebabs. Their small size makes them ideal for snacks, or you can serve with rice and salad for a more substantial meal.