How To Make Mackerel Fish Cakes

This is a great cheap and cheerful meal that is perfect to serve with a good squeeze of lemon.

MACKEREL FISH CAKES RECIPE

Makes 8

400g tin mackerel, drained

1 ½ cups cold mashed potato

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

Pinch chilli flakes

1 cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper, to season

1 egg

1 cup breadcrumbs

Oil, to shallow fry

Lemon wedges, to serve

1. Place the mackerel into a large bowl and gently squash with a fork. Add the potato, spring onions, garlic, chilli and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Combine well with a fork, without over-mashing so you have a few chunky bits.

2. Using your hands, shape into 8 even-sized patties. Dust them with flour.

3. Whisk the egg with two tablespoons of water and place the breadcrumbs into a flat bowl. Dip each patty in the egg and cover with breadcrumbs. Place on to a plate, cover and refrigerate until needed.

4. When ready to cook, heat a little oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the fish cakes for 3 or 4 minutes each side until golden. Serve with lemon wedges.

