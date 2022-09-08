How To Make Mackerel Fish Cakes
Fish cakes are gold for weeknights — and a perfect way to utilise that leftover mashed potato
This is a great cheap and cheerful meal that is perfect to serve with a good squeeze of lemon.
MACKEREL FISH CAKES RECIPE
Makes 8
400g tin mackerel, drained
1 ½ cups cold mashed potato
2 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, crushed
Pinch chilli flakes
1 cup chopped parsley
Salt and pepper, to season
1 egg
1 cup breadcrumbs
Oil, to shallow fry
Lemon wedges, to serve
1. Place the mackerel into a large bowl and gently squash with a fork. Add the potato, spring onions, garlic, chilli and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Combine well with a fork, without over-mashing so you have a few chunky bits.
2. Using your hands, shape into 8 even-sized patties. Dust them with flour.
3. Whisk the egg with two tablespoons of water and place the breadcrumbs into a flat bowl. Dip each patty in the egg and cover with breadcrumbs. Place on to a plate, cover and refrigerate until needed.
4. When ready to cook, heat a little oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the fish cakes for 3 or 4 minutes each side until golden. Serve with lemon wedges.Share this:
More Food & Drink
RESTAURANT REVIEWS
- Make A Booking For Milenta Immediately
- At Palmer Bar, You'll Find Beef Tartare With Onion Rings
- Inca Ponsonby Is One Of The Most Exciting New Places To Eat In Auckland
- Make Delightful Discoveries At Williams Eatery
- Daisy Chang Serves Good Food Made By Good People
- Sid At The French Cafe Serves Sculpture With A Twist
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Simple Ingredients Shine In This Mushroom & Courgette Salad
- Tarts Are Good. Tarts With Roast Pumpkin & Garlic Are Even Better
- Have This Salmon, Couscous & Broccoli Rice Bowl On Repeat
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning