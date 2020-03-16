Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes

Breadcrumb Spaghetti

Carb lovers, this one's for you. It's a carb-on-carb treatment that is also one of the best, time-honoured pantry-friendly dishes that one can think of: pasta with breadcrumbs.

One-Pot Chickpea & Pumpkin Satay

Warm up your weeknights with this simple vegetarian recipe, all cooked in one pot. Serve with rice and naan bread if you please. Want more chickpea recipes? Try this easy chickpea bake

Homemade Baked Beans with Rosti

Nothing beats homemade baked beans. Make these the day before to allow the flavours to develop, and then serve with crispy homemade rosti as a tasty alternative to toast.

Sweet potato gnocchi with nutmeg. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Sweet Potato Gnocchi With Nutmeg

All you need is four simple ingredients to create these soft little pillows of goodness. Serve with whatever sauce you please — meltingly sweet tomato sauce with thin shavings of parmesan makes a pantry-friendly choice.

Lamb & Split Pea Persian Stew

For a truly comforting meal, try this Persian-inspired stew. Filled with warming spices, this fragrant dish is delicious served with couscous and whatever green vegetables you may have on hand.

Creamy Leek, Potato & White Bean Soup

Grab a leek, then whip this soup up with a few basics from your pantry. Creamy and delicious, it is perfect to warm you through on chilly days. Don’t forget to accompany with a slice of bread.

Spiced chicken bake with Sicilian olives & butter beans. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Spiced Chicken Bake With Sicilian Olives & Butter Beans

This delicious tray bake makes dinner (and dishes) easy. The chicken sits upon a bed of creamy butter beans, Sicilian olives and sweet onions, which turns into a lusciously delicious sauce after an hour or so of roasting.

Spaghetti With Kale, Butter Beans & Lemon Ricotta

This one-pot pasta is dead simple to make, and a brilliant method to have in your back pocket for those nights when you're stuck on what to cook.

Masala Chickpea Stuffed Baked Potatoes

There is nothing quite like a crispy-baked spud and it’s so simple to make. Reach for tinned tomatoes and chickpeas to create the masala-spiced filling.

Artichoke risotto with garlic & herb oil. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Artichoke Risotto With Garlic & Herb Oil

This simple artichoke and garlic risotto is like a big, warm hug in a dish. Cook with chicken stock, or swap to vegetable stock to create an easy vegetarian meal for the whole family.

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt

These falafels can be made ahead of time to stetch across two or three lunches or dinners. Serve with pita bread or couscous along with a dollop of hummus.

Butter Bean Hummus

A can from the cupboard, a couple of pantry staples and herbs from the garden are the basics of this tasty dip. Serve with crackers for a delicious snack or with sandwiches or grilled meat.

Sardine & potato bake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sardine & Potato Bake

Sardines and cheese go really well together, and when they’re baked with matchstick potatoes, garlic and parmesan they are to die for.

Lamb & Potato Rendang

This curry may sound complicated, but it really is so simple to put together if you have an established spice stash. Cook it low and slow in the oven to create a heavenly aroma through the house.

Chicken & Soba Noodles with Ginger Garlic Broth

Warm your soul with this Asian-inspired chicken noodle soup. All you need is a handful of ingredients and you're on your way to a satisfying family meal.