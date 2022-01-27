Heavenly Mango Salsa & Pork Bao Buns

A tangy and delicious pack-and-go dish

By Angela Casley
Bao buns are the perfect picnic accompaniment. Photo / Babiche Martens.
Friday Jan. 28, 2022

These are super-versatile for a picnic. Make them before you leave, allowing time for the flavours to infuse. Add a little more salsa just before enjoying. A cold beer from the chilly bin is the perfect accompaniment.

MANGO SALSA AND PORK BAO BUNS RECIPE
Makes 8

400g piece pork belly, scored
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp five spice
1 tsp salt

Salsa
1 mango, half diced, half sliced
1 cup diced cucumber
½ cup chopped coriander, plus leaves to garnish
½ green chilli, finely diced
1 tsp fish sauce
1 tsp lemon or lime zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
8 bao buns

1. Preheat an oven to 200C.

2. Place the pork belly into an ovenproof dish. Rub oil and salt all over, then add the five spice on the meat, not the skin. Place into the oven for 30 minutes until the skin is crispy. Turn down to 180C. Continue to cook the belly for 2 hours until it will easily pull apart with two forks. Remove and cool to room temperature.

3. While the pork cooks make the salsa. In a bowl combine the diced mango, cucumber, coriander, chilli, fish sauce, zest and juice.

4. Warm the bao buns for 10 minutes at 150C. Place some sliced mango on the base of each, a couple of slices of pork belly and a good dollop of salsa. Enjoy with a few extra coriander leaves.

 

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Barbecued Teriyaki Salmon With Mango Salsa

Impress this festive season with an elegant side of salmon

Soft Fish Tacos With Mango Salsa

Warning: These tacos are seriously delicious

Haloumi Tacos with Mango Salsa and Rice Recipe

Izy Hossack shares a tasty vegetarian taco recipe from her new book, The Savvy Cook

Pork Bao Buns Recipe

Have your own Asian fusion feast at home and make these tasty pork buns

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

Make Your Next Eggplant Dish Miso-Glazed & Served On Red Lentils

Try Grilled Fruit With A Tropical Cashew & Coconut Crumb

Is There Such A Thing As Sustainable Seafood?

A Sublime White Chocolate, Ricotta & Berry Ripple Cheesecake

Lunch Just Got Better With These Pork Bao Buns & A Heavenly Mango Salsa

The Renaissance Of Rata, The Restaurant Harnessing Queenstown's Culinary Playground

Devonport's Vondel Offers More Than You Have Any Right To Expect
View More

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter