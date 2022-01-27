Heavenly Mango Salsa & Pork Bao Buns

A tangy and delicious pack-and-go dish

By Angela Casley

Bao buns are the perfect picnic accompaniment. Photo / Babiche Martens.

These are super-versatile for a picnic. Make them before you leave, allowing time for the flavours to infuse. Add a little more salsa just before enjoying. A cold beer from the chilly bin is the perfect accompaniment.

MANGO SALSA AND PORK BAO BUNS RECIPE

Makes 8

400g piece pork belly, scored

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp five spice

1 tsp salt

Salsa

1 mango, half diced, half sliced

1 cup diced cucumber

½ cup chopped coriander, plus leaves to garnish

½ green chilli, finely diced

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp lemon or lime zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

8 bao buns

1. Preheat an oven to 200C.

2. Place the pork belly into an ovenproof dish. Rub oil and salt all over, then add the five spice on the meat, not the skin. Place into the oven for 30 minutes until the skin is crispy. Turn down to 180C. Continue to cook the belly for 2 hours until it will easily pull apart with two forks. Remove and cool to room temperature.

3. While the pork cooks make the salsa. In a bowl combine the diced mango, cucumber, coriander, chilli, fish sauce, zest and juice.

4. Warm the bao buns for 10 minutes at 150C. Place some sliced mango on the base of each, a couple of slices of pork belly and a good dollop of salsa. Enjoy with a few extra coriander leaves.

