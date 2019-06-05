This lemon curd can be easily tweaked to be dairy-free. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Maple-Sweetened Lemon Curd (Refined Sugar-Free)

Brighten up your next breakfast or dessert with a spoonful of zesty lemon curd

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday June 6, 2019

This little jar of maple-sweetened lemon curd can bring so much glory to pancakes, waffles, or your humble piece of toast. Slather it on with wild abandon, and then thank yourself for making such a vibrantly delicious preserve. You could also make it using orange or lime in place of the lemon for something a little different.

MAPLE-SWEETENED LEMON CURD RECIPE 
Makes 1 jar 

1/3 cup melted coconut oil or unsalted butter
¼ cup pure maple syrup
2 free-range eggs, plus 2 egg yolks
Zest of two lemons
½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1. Put the coconut oil and maple syrup in a small saucepan and melt together over medium heat. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

2. Carefully whisk in the eggs, lemon zest and lemon juice.

3. Place back over low heat, then continue to whisk for 2-3 minutes or until the curd becomes lovely and thick.

4. Remove from the heat, and allow to cool before pouring in to a glass jar.

5. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.

