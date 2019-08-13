Top Chef Marco Pierre White Is Coming To Auckland For A Lavish Dining Event

British hero. Bad boy. World-renowned chef. Marco Pierre White is one of the biggest names on the culinary scene, and he’s due to cook up a storm in New Zealand.

Around 400 diners will have the chance to join him at an exclusive white tie event on the opening night of Taste of Auckland at Shed 10 restaurant on October 31.

The four-course dinner will be created by Marco, his executive chef Andrew Bennett and leading local chefs Josh Emett and Gareth Stewart.

Both Josh and Gareth are anticipating the excitement – and pressure – in the kitchen.

“The opportunity to cook alongside one of your all-time heroes is nerve-racking and a little surreal,” says Gareth. “White Heat was my first proper cookbook and I have admired Marco’s work ever since.”

Josh agrees: “Marco was a game-changer and at a very young age. He is proof that exceptional skill alongside teeth-gritting hard work pays off.”

The lavish experience costs $460 a head, with wine to match, entertainment, a charity auction for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and tickets to the Taste of Auckland Festival, where Marco will also make daily appearances and judge the Best in Taste Awards alongside Viva editor Amanda Linnell.

The festival returns to its location on Auckland’s waterfront to showcase signature dishes from some of Auckland’s top restaurants such as Epicer, Andiamo, Hugo’s Bistro, Culprit, Xoong, Shucker Brothers, Lowbrow, Crab Shack, &Sushi and a Paris Butter collaboration, with more restaurants to be announced soon.

There will also be more than 80 producers of food, wine, spirits and craft brews at the festival’s artisan marketplace, plus new experiences such as a high tea by Hotel Grand Windsor, and a 1930s speakeasy-style whisky lounge.

• ‘Dine with Marco Pierre White’, Thursday October 31 at Shed 10. This white tie dinner includes four courses, matching wines, entertainment, charity auction and tickets to Taste of Auckland. Remaining tables and individual seats from $460 pp via hospitality@lemongrassproductions.co.nz

• Taste of Auckland, October 31-November 3. Shed 10, The Cloud and Queen’s Wharf, Auckland. Tickets on sale now, with early bird tickets starting at $20, as well as premium, VIP, group and corporate bookings available. Book at Tasteofauckland.co.nz