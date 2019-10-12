Mashed Garlic & Green Olive Bruschetta
Try this tasty technique to make garlic creamy and perfect for spreading on bruschetta
Boiling the garlic in this recipe takes the punch out of the flavour, making it subtle and creamy. Full of antioxidants, this is a great way to enjoy larger amounts of garlic. Try squeezing a couple of these boiled cloves on to a steak, into a dressing or add to a hot toddy with some grated fresh ginger.
MASHED GARLIC & GREEN OLIVE BRUSCHETTA RECIPE
Serves 6
2 heads garlic
½ cup chopped green olives
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
6 slices rustic bread
Olive oil, for brushing
1 bunch asparagus, cooked
1 cup broad beans, blanched and shelled
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1. Place the whole bulbs of garlic into a pot and cover with water. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until a knife will insert easily. Remove and cool. Squeeze the garlic from the cloves into a small bowl. Mash with the chopped olives and season with salt and pepper.
2. Brush the bread with olive oil and brown in a frying pan or grill.
3. To serve smear the garlic and olive mixture on the toasts. Top with asparagus, broad beans, a squeeze of lemon juice and a little extra ground pepper.Share this: