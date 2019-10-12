Boiling the garlic in this recipe takes the punch out of the flavour, making it subtle and creamy. Full of antioxidants, this is a great way to enjoy larger amounts of garlic. Try squeezing a couple of these boiled cloves on to a steak, into a dressing or add to a hot toddy with some grated fresh ginger.

MASHED GARLIC & GREEN OLIVE BRUSCHETTA RECIPE

Serves 6

2 heads garlic

½ cup chopped green olives

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 slices rustic bread

Olive oil, for brushing

1 bunch asparagus, cooked

1 cup broad beans, blanched and shelled

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Place the whole bulbs of garlic into a pot and cover with water. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes until a knife will insert easily. Remove and cool. Squeeze the garlic from the cloves into a small bowl. Mash with the chopped olives and season with salt and pepper.

2. Brush the bread with olive oil and brown in a frying pan or grill.

3. To serve smear the garlic and olive mixture on the toasts. Top with asparagus, broad beans, a squeeze of lemon juice and a little extra ground pepper.

