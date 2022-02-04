Matcha Margarita Jug

Yes, the antioxidants potentially cancel out some of the effects of the tequila

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens
Saturday Feb. 5, 2022

Matcha powder (made from Japanese green tea) lends a green tinge and a unique earthiness to this non-traditional margarita. Add soda to keep it as strong — or as fizzy — as you’d like.

MATCHA MARGARITA JUG RECIPE
Makes 6 drinks

270ml tequila blanco
180ml fresh lime juice
270ml fresh orange juice
180ml simple syrup* or agave
½ tsp matcha powder
Soda water, for topping up
Extra matcha, to garnish
Sea salt, to garnish
Lime wheels, to garnish

1. Add tequila, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup and matcha powder to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a jug. Fill with ice and top with soda water, to taste.

2. Mix matcha powder and salt in a small dish. Wet the rim of your glasses with a lime wedge and dip into the dish of salt to line the rim. Fill glasses with matcha margarita mix and enjoy.

* To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of caster sugar with 1 cup water in a small pot and heat until sugar dissolves. Allow to cool.

This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Six.

