Yes, the antioxidants potentially cancel out some of the effects of the tequila

By Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Matcha powder (made from Japanese green tea) lends a green tinge and a unique earthiness to this non-traditional margarita. Add soda to keep it as strong — or as fizzy — as you’d like.

MATCHA MARGARITA JUG RECIPE

Makes 6 drinks

270ml tequila blanco

180ml fresh lime juice

270ml fresh orange juice

180ml simple syrup* or agave

½ tsp matcha powder

Soda water, for topping up

Extra matcha, to garnish

Sea salt, to garnish

Lime wheels, to garnish

1. Add tequila, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup and matcha powder to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a jug. Fill with ice and top with soda water, to taste.

2. Mix matcha powder and salt in a small dish. Wet the rim of your glasses with a lime wedge and dip into the dish of salt to line the rim. Fill glasses with matcha margarita mix and enjoy.

* To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of caster sugar with 1 cup water in a small pot and heat until sugar dissolves. Allow to cool.

This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Six.

Share this:

Print this article