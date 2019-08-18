Serve this tart with Greek yoghurt or creamy goats cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mediterranean Vegetable Tarte Tatin

This vegetarian tart will be the star of your next lunch or dinner spread

By Angela Casley
Monday Aug. 19, 2019

If you don’t have an oven-proof frying pan, any round baking dish will suffice. Mix up the vegetables depending on what is in season. A dollop of Greek yoghurt or goats cheese to serve is a nice finishing touch.

MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE TARTE TATIN RECIPE
Serves 6

Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 courgettes, cut lengthways and halved
1 red pepper, core removed, sliced thickly
1 red onion, cut in wedges
20g butter
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
6-7 vine tomatoes
400g block puff pastry
Greek yoghurt to serve (optional)

1. Preheat an oven to 200C.

2. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan. Cook the courgettes, pepper and onion until lightly browned on both sides. Remove and set aside.

3. In the same pan heat the butter. Add the sugar and vinegar and cook for a few minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Arrange the vegetables in a pattern covering the base of the pan (around 22cm in diameter) adding the tomatoes as well.

4. Roll the pastry on a lightly floured board and cut a circle larger than the frying pan. Place on top of the vegetables, tucking in the sides.

5. Bake for 25 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Remove from the oven and allow to sit for 15 minutes before flipping on to a serving plate.

6. Serve in wedges on side plates with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.

