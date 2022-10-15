Stuck In A Meatball Rut? Try This Mexican-Inspired Soup

It feels a bit like Mexico is meeting Italy with these meatballs in broth. Whatever, the combination is delicious and feels slightly cleansing. Having tabasco on the table enables those who feel inclined to spice it up a little more.

MEXICAN MEATBALL SOUP RECIPE

Serves 6

Meatballs

500g minced beef

½ onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 egg

¼ cup chopped mint

¼ cup chopped fresh oregano

Pinch cayenne

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ tsp salt and pepper

Broth

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 red chilli, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and diced

1 kumara, diced

1 litre chicken stock

½ cup chopped tomatoes (fresh or tinned)

1 cup coriander leaves

1. Preheat an oven to 200C.

2. For the meatballs, place the mince, onion, garlic, egg, herbs, cayenne, zest, salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix well. Shape into balls and place on a baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through.

3. For the broth, warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic, chilli, carrot and kumara, cooking covered for a few minutes to sweat. Add the stock and tomatoes and bring to a simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

4. Add the meatballs and continue to cook until hot and steaming.

5. Serve topped with a good handful of coriander leaves.

