Combine flavours of miso and soy with mushrooms for a quick and tasty dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs

Use up leftover rice in this comforting & quick-cook Japanese-inspired dish

By Angela Casley
Saturday April 27, 2019

Enjoy these mushrooms for brunch, lunch or a simple dinner. It is a great way to use up leftover rice. Don’t add salt as you will find the miso soy sauce is salty enough. If you can get hold of wild mushrooms, the different textures are a delight to look at and all have their own individual flavours.

Miso Mushrooms and Fried Eggs
Serves 4

Ingredients

Sauce
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp miso paste
1 Tbsp mirin
½ cup water

Rice
1 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp butter
2 cloves garlic, sliced
300g mixed mushrooms, sliced
1 cup cooked brown rice
4 eggs

1. Firstly combine the soy, miso, mirin and water, stirring to combine well.

2. Heat the oil and butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, cooking until lightly coloured. Add the mushrooms and cook through. Stir through the rice, then add the sauce and bring up to heat.

3. Fry the eggs and place on top of the mushroom and rice.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Lemongrass Prawn Skewers

Try these deliciously fragrant crowd favourites served with sweet chilli sauce

Vegan Tofu Scramble With Mushrooms & Spinach

Shake up your breakfast routine with this delicious vegan take on a classic scramble

Chinese Pancakes With Garlic Chives & Mushrooms

These tasty little pancakes can be ready in minutes. Just whisk, cook and eat

Sorghum Salad Recipe with Portobello Mushrooms and Lemony Paprika Vinaigrette

Eleanor Ozich uses the versatile sorghum as a base in this bright and zingy salad that's big on flavour

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs

Lemongrass Prawn Skewers

Salted Maple Buckwheat Muesli

Crispy Snapper With Tofu Salsa

Feijoa & Fresh Ginger Muffins

Hummingbird Cake

Apple & Berry Loaf

Date Puree Scones

Kiwifruit Squares With Cinnamon Crumble

Barbecued Pork Chops with Chorizo and Pea Mash
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter