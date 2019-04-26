Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs

Enjoy these mushrooms for brunch, lunch or a simple dinner. It is a great way to use up leftover rice. Don’t add salt as you will find the miso soy sauce is salty enough. If you can get hold of wild mushrooms, the different textures are a delight to look at and all have their own individual flavours.

Miso Mushrooms and Fried Eggs

Serves 4

Ingredients

Sauce

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp miso paste

1 Tbsp mirin

½ cup water

Rice

1 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, sliced

300g mixed mushrooms, sliced

1 cup cooked brown rice

4 eggs

1. Firstly combine the soy, miso, mirin and water, stirring to combine well.



2. Heat the oil and butter in a frying pan. Add the garlic, cooking until lightly coloured. Add the mushrooms and cook through. Stir through the rice, then add the sauce and bring up to heat.



3. Fry the eggs and place on top of the mushroom and rice.

