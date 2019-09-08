Our Favourite Ways To Make A Meal With Miso

Herb & Miso Chicken With Creamy Polenta

Who can resist a fall-apart tender roast chook? This recipe sees chicken butterflied and roasted to perfection with a herby miso paste. Serve with cheesy polenta for a simply delicious family meal. Pair with broccoli for some virtuous greenery, or enjoy as is.

Quick & Easy Warming Vegetable Ramen

This comforting bowl of ramen is just perfect on chilly nights. It's easier than you think to create your own ramen with just a few simple ingredients like good stock, miso paste and mirin. Top with a fried egg and get slurping.

Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs

Enjoy these mushrooms for brunch, lunch or a simple dinner. The uber umami combination of mushrooms and miso is hard to resist, plus this recipe is perfect for using up any leftover rice that may be lurking in the fridge. Serve with a fried egg for an added protein hit.

Chicken & Lime Stir-Fry

This stir-fry is simple to prepare and needs just a few ingredients to take it from stove to plate. It's worth seeking out kaffir lime, Thai basil, mirin and miso to add authentic flavour. Enjoy with rice and a glass of good chardonnay.

Vegetable & Tofu Miso

Tofu helps make this simple soup a little more substantial and brings a unique texture. Fill a container with this soup and take to work for lunch, or have as an afternoon snack when you get the munchies. Your co-workers will be envious.

Baked Miso Eggplant With Sesame. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Miso Eggplant With Sesame

Humble eggplant becomes the star of the dinner table with this delicious recipe. It's wonderful served with barbecued lamb, or try adding a tablespoon of the paste to mayonnaise and dollop it on top of an accompanying salad.

Chicken, Edamame with Noodles & Miso Dressing

This salad has it all going on — crunchy roast vegetables, tender chicken, soft glass noodles and irresistible miso, soy milk and lemon dressing. Enjoy as a satisfying lunch or light dinner with an extra scattering of coriander.

Chunky Vegetable & Beef Miso. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chunky Vegetable & Beef Miso

This soup is pure comfort in a bowl. The wholesome combination of sirloin, tofu and plenty of vegetables is just the thing to combat ills and chills. Best of all, the recipe is basically made in one pot, minus the pan-frying of the beef.

Prawns with Chinese Cabbage

This stir-fry is as simple as it gets. The real magic happens with the dressing. While the ingredients list may be slightly long, it's worth a try. Try it drizzled on coleslaw, coated on chicken kebabs or added to miso soup.

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Baked Bananas With Miso, Orange & Pine Nuts

For a banana lover this is the ultimate dessert. A little sweetness with a hint of orange and crunch of pine nuts. Miso and banana is a surprisingly great combo. and icecream is a must to finish it off. There will be none left.

Miso Grilled Vegetable Salad

This grilled vegetable dish, served with baked chicken is a perfect midweek meal — and there will be a race for the leftovers for lunch the next day. The miso tamarind dressing with a good dose of ginger is scrummy.