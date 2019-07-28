Our Most Delicious Mushroom Recipes For Any Occasion

BBQ Portobello Burger with Caramelised Onions & Saint Agur Cheese

If you thought plant-based burgers were no match for their meaty counterparts, it’s time to think again. This recipe from Green Burgers by Martin Nordin swaps meat patties for a vegetarian-friendly, homemade mushroom version.

Oven-Baked Risotto With Bacon & Mushroom

This oven-baked risotto recipe creates a creamy, comforting dish — minus the stirring. Simply prepare and place in the oven for 40 minutes, until it is hot and ready to serve.

Chicken & Mushroom Pie

Skip fiddly pastry and try this version, which leans on potatoes and kumara to create a hearty topping. You can cook it in individual dishes, or spoon it all into one family-sized dish for sharing. Serve with salad or seasonal vegetables for a meal you can be sure just about everyone will adore.

Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Portobello Mushroom Soup with Blue Cheese Toasties

Just when the thought of enjoying a warm bowl of creamy mushroom soup couldn't get any better, this recipe adds irresistible blue cheese toast to the mix — quite possibly the most delicious dipping vessel ever.

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

Bacon is swapped for savoury mushrooms and kale in this delicious vegetarian take on an Italian favourite. Serve with plenty of extra parmesan for a comforting weeknight meal.

Oven-Roasted Mushrooms On Toast

The best things in life are often rooted in simplicity, like this recipe. Simply roast mushrooms in the oven, then spoon on top of toast with a dollop of cream and a sprinkle of chives. Enjoy for almost any meal of the day.

Portobello Mushroom Soup with Blue Cheese Toasties. Photo / Babiche Martens

Miso Mushrooms & Fried Eggs

Make mushrooms the star of the show with this simple, tasty dish. The miso sauce adds an extra layer of umami flavour that's hard to resist.

Mushroom Tarts

There are few things more delicious than these quick-to-prepare mushroom tarts — they always impress. Serve warm with a small dollop of sour cream on top. You can also make this recipe into a large pie to serve with a salad for lunch or take on a picnic.

Prawn & Mushroom Parcels

For a different take on rice paper rolls, this recipe sees them stuffed with prawns, mushrooms and hoisin sauce, then fried until golden. Serve while hot with sweet chilli sauce as a tasty snack or pre-dinner nibble.

Creamy Polenta with Mushrooms & Thyme. Photo / Guy Coombes

Creamy Polenta with Mushrooms & Thyme

This rustic recipe is a perfect introduction to creamy, cheesy polenta. Serve topped with garlic and thyme fried mushrooms and enjoy as a simple yet impressive lunch or dinner. A spoonful of crème fraiche is a tasty finishing touch.

Mushroom, Prosciutto & Olive Pizza

Need a meal that's guaranteed to go down a treat? Add this homemade pizza to your dinner hit list. The mushroom, prosciutto and olive topping is perfection, especially paired with fresh bocconcini and peppery rocket.

Beef & Mushroom Broth

If the evening is cool, this beef and mushroom broth recipe is a winner. With fragrant fresh ginger and plenty of nourishing vegetables, it's the perfect antidote to winter's chill.

Chicken & Mushroom Larb on Noodles. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken & Mushroom Larb on Noodles

While the ingredients list may look intimidating, it is almost too easy to whip up this Asian-inspired dish in a matter of minutes. Serve on noodles with a sprinkling of coriander leaves for an added flavour punch.

Wild Mushroom Crostini

A mix of wild mushrooms is irresistible cooked with garlic, chilli and marjoram and served on crisp crostini. If you can’t get your hands on wild mushrooms, Portobello mushrooms are equally delicious. Serve as a party nibble or even as a flavourful breakfast or lunch.

Mushroom Tarts with Poached Eggs

Top anything with a poached egg and it becomes a simple meal. These mushroom tarts are no exception. Light and crisp flaky pastry forms the base for these sweet and savoury treats of onion jam (use a bought option for convenience) and mushrooms.

Mushroom & Spinach Tarts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushroom & Spinach Tarts

For a dinner party starter, try these dainty mushroom tarts. Have the pastry pre-rolled and the filling ready to spoon on top before you whip them into the oven for 20 minutes. Easy as that.

Warm Beef & Mushroom Salad

Nothing beats a warm salad when you're craving something fresh yet comforting, and this recipe is a winner. The classic combination of steak and mushroom is celebrated alongside tomatoes, basil and fresh lime and chilli dressing.

Creamy Mushroom & Thyme Pasta

This creamy mushroom and thyme mix is perfect tossed through pasta of any kind. Thyme adds a herbaceous note that perfectly complements the mushrooms and garlic, while the parmesan and cream gives the dish a rich and deep flavour with a creamy finish.

Steak & Mushroom Pie. Photo / Babiche Martens

Steak & Mushroom Pie

Skip the bakery and create this Kiwi classic in your own kitchen. The combination of slow-cooked steak, red wine and mushrooms encased in golden pastry is too good to resist. Serve with tomato sauce, of course.

Al Brown's Mock Eel Mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms are the 'meaty' base of this dish bursting with Asian flavours. It’s savoury, sweet, salty and also a little crunchy. It's a must-try for anyone averse to the real deal.