Bite-Sized Mushroom & Thyme Tartlets

Pop one of these tarts into your mouth in one hit, they are full of flakey goodness. Mushrooms are packed with flavour and work beautifully with zesty flavours and a creamy base.

MUSHROOM & THYME TARTLETS RECIPE

Makes 12

250g field mushrooms

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp butter

1 egg

¼ cup creme fraiche

½ tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

2 sheets puff pastry

Garnish with chopped parsley or thyme

1. Into a kitchen processor place the mushrooms, garlic and lemon zest. Blitz until small and crumbly.

2. Heat the butter in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 5-8 minutes until soft. Remove and cool completely. Add to the mushrooms the egg, creme fraiche, mustard, salt and pepper to season.

3. Preheat an oven to 180C.

4. Cut circles from the pastry to fit 2 x 12 mini muffin tins pressing them in gently. Spoon in the mushroom mixture. Place into the oven for 20 minutes until puffed.

5. Remove and cool slightly before removing from the tins. Serve warm, topped with garnishes.

