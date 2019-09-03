Kingfish Crudo (foreground) with granny smith apple, radish and coconut at Akarana Eatery. Photo / Babiche Martens

New Opening: Nic Watt's Akarana Eatery Is Okahu Bay's New Waterfront Dining Destination

Chef and restaurateur Nic Watt's latest venture is inspired by his love of seafood and boating

By Sarah Downs
Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019

Chef and restaurateur Nic Watt is set to open another crowd-pleasing eatery and this time it's all about the sea.

Perched on the picturesque waterfront location of Okahu Bay, Akarana Eatery has been inspired by Nic's love of seafood and boating. And with the stunning views out to Waitemata Harbour — Nic says they're Auckland's best — it will be a hard-to-beat spot in summer.

READ: New South American-Style Eatery Inca Set To Open In Newmarket

The all-day eatery and bar will be open to the public from September 7 and is part of the first phase opening of the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre, a new facility and home of the historic Royal Akarana Yacht Club.

So while you're out for a paddleboard or a sail, the well-seasoned team will be whipping up a menu described as "fresh, seasonal, and approachable".

Big Glory Bay Salmon Crudo (foreground) with avocado, seasoned nori, and lemon ichimi. Photo / Supplied

Seven days a week, the 153-seat eatery will dish out Allpress coffee, Kohu Rd icecream, and a selection of grab-and-go items — from freshly baked croissants to baguettes — as well as an a la carte menu with a strong seafood lean, with fish and chips, freshly shucked oysters, clams and tua tuas, and whole roasted Kaipara Harbour flounder cooked in the woodfired oven.

A lamb shank pie will cater to meatier cravings, alongside a children's menu of pizzas and mini-mains to keep ankle biters quiet.

The eatery is pushing sustainability, so there are taps for both wine and beer in an effort to reduce the number of bottles used. Nic and the team have also sourced top-quality, sustainable New Zealand seafood for the menu.

New Opening: Inside The Churchill, Auckland's Highest Rooftop Bar

"To be able to do something so close to the Waitemata harbour and focus on the provenance of the seafood was, for me, really special," Nic says.

"It’s also an opportunity to showcase some of my childhood being a third-generation boatie. You can literally see and taste the salt water within a few metres from where you will be dining."

Akarana Eatery is located at the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre, 8-10 Tamaki Drive, Okahu Bay.

