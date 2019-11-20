Husband and wife duo Alex and Olivia George. Photo / Michael Craig.

New Opening: Peach's Hot Chicken Opens Permanently In Panmure

The food truck favourite has opened its first bricks and mortar restaurant in East Auckland

By Sarah Downs
Thursday Nov. 21, 2019

Alex George says he makes a "mean fried chicken" — and we'd tend to agree. In the two-plus years since his and wife Olivia's retro caravan, Peach's Hot Chicken, hit the road, their Nashville hot chicken has reached cult status on the Auckland food scene.

Made using Alex's Tennessee family recipes, the juicy fried morsels are always a go-to for food truck regulars and worth the wait in the usually long queues. And with the first permanent location now open in Panmure, they're destined to make even more fans out east.

They're happy to be in the area; Alex says the couple's first flat in New Zealand was only 200m down the road. "We've got a soft spot for Panmure," he says. "A lot of new openings are either in the city or the west side, so we're giving the eastern suburbs a little bit of love."

Chicken and waffles and pimento mac 'n' cheese feature on the new menu. Photo / Michael Craig.

The decision to open a permanent site fulfills a long-held dream and comes as a relief: "Having a food truck can be stressful, so it's been really nice being able to wash all of your dishes as you go," Alex laughs.

You can't miss the new chook joint, painted in pink on the busy main road. The interior fit-out by Gerrick Numan of Mille (Williams, Umu Pizza) resembles a modern spin on an American diner with retro light hangings, padded seating, and a black-and-white photo wall.

A "Holy Cluck" mural and lightbox by Marcus Watson completes the look. It seats up to 39 but they're hoping to add outdoor tables in time for summer.

The baller sandwich on offer at Peach's Hot Chicken. Photo / Michael Craig.

The food is kept simple, much the same as the food truck, with a few more options. A crowd favourite is fried chicken thighs on brioche buns with house-made pickles and aioli. Chicken and waffles feature, plus sides such as mac 'n' cheese, hash brown bake and braised greens.

Desserts too, like banana custard pudding and key lime pie. To wash it down, there's Hallertau and Behemoth on tap, plus more beer from New Zealand craft breweries, wine and iced tea.

Alex assures us the food truck will be back on the road again next year, with the first spot booked in for Laneway Festival.

• Peach's Hot Chicken is now open Tuesday-Saturday at 1/100 Queens Rd, Panmure.

