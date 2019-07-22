The seductive Paul Izzard-designed interior evokes a nostalgic and luxurious Art Deco vibe. Photo / Supplied

New Opening: Inside The Churchill, Auckland's Highest Rooftop Bar

Fancy your gin with a view? This might just be the best spot in the city

Tuesday July 23, 2019

Bringing a chic and international vibe to Auckland’s drinking scene, is new rooftop bar The Churchill, situated on the 20th floor of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel. 

The seductive Paul Izzard-designed interior evokes a nostalgic and luxurious Art Deco vibe with gold and swirled marble accents, and plush velvet seating to cosy into. 

The Churchill cocktails; star anise and rhubarb (left), and rosemary and juniper berries. Photo / Supplied

Toast the view with one of the many world-class Champagnes on offer or try a crafted gin cocktails (or order your own mix from a menu with 10 varieties of gin, tonics, and botanicals). Nibble on delicious pork scratchings, oysters, sliders, or larger sharing dishes including beef tataki and hapuku croquettes.

Gin-cured salmon and beef tataki is on the menu. Photo / Supplied

Desserts such as gin creme brulee help polish off the evening. 

Cosy in for panoramic views of the city. Photo / Supplied

• The Churchill is Level 20, 396 Queen Street (separate to the hotel, entry to The Churchill is on Queen Street)

 

Summer Entertaining

