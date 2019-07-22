New Opening: Inside The Churchill, Auckland's Highest Rooftop Bar
Fancy your gin with a view? This might just be the best spot in the city
Bringing a chic and international vibe to Auckland’s drinking scene, is new rooftop bar The Churchill, situated on the 20th floor of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel.
The seductive Paul Izzard-designed interior evokes a nostalgic and luxurious Art Deco vibe with gold and swirled marble accents, and plush velvet seating to cosy into.
Toast the view with one of the many world-class Champagnes on offer or try a crafted gin cocktails (or order your own mix from a menu with 10 varieties of gin, tonics, and botanicals). Nibble on delicious pork scratchings, oysters, sliders, or larger sharing dishes including beef tataki and hapuku croquettes.
Desserts such as gin creme brulee help polish off the evening.
• The Churchill is Level 20, 396 Queen Street (separate to the hotel, entry to The Churchill is on Queen Street)
