Enjoy this salad on its own or alongside a main course. Photo / Babiche Martens

New Potato Salad With Cos Lettuce, Bacon & Yoghurt Dressing

Brighten up your next spread with this deliciously simple salad

By Angela Casley
Friday Sept. 20, 2019

Cos lettuce is bright and crunchy at this time of the year and makes the perfect base for a salad. Here, the bacon adds a delicious salty flavour while adding yoghurt to the aioli helps to create a light yet creamy dressing.

NEW POTATO SALAD WITH COS LETTUCE, BACON & YOGHURT DRESSING RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 red pepper
1 green pepper
4 bacon rashers, sliced
2 cups new potatoes, cooked
½ cos lettuce, shredded
2 boiled eggs, roughly chopped
½ cup roughly chopped parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper

Dressing
¼ cup yoghurt
¼ cup aioli
¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
1 Tbsp chopped capers
2 tsp lemon juice

1. Preheat an oven to 200C.

2. Place the peppers on a lined baking tray and bake for 20 minutes until the skin is blistering. Remove and cover for 10 minutes before peeling and removing the seeds. Thinly slice peppers and place into a large bowl.

3. Place the bacon on to the same baking tray and cook for 10 minutes until crispy. Roughly chop.

4. Add bacon to the peppers along with the potatoes, lettuce, eggs and parsley. Season with salt and pepper tossing gently.

5. For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, aioli, parsley, capers and lemon juice, stirring well.

6. Serve the salad on a platter drizzled with dressing.

