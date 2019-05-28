New South American-Style Eatery Inca Set To Open In Newmarket

Restaurateur Nic Watt is set to open a Peruvian-style eatery inside the new Westfield Newmarket

Auckland restaurateur Nic Watt. Photo / Babiche Martens
Wednesday May 29, 2019

Continuing the global trend for upscale shopping complexes with enticing dining options, Auckland restaurateur Nic Watt, of Masu, and chef Darren Johnson have announced plans to open Peruvian-style eatery Inca inside the new Westfield Newmarket when it opens later this year.

Inca will join 10 restaurants in the centre’s rooftop dining, lifestyle and entertainment precinct, Rooftop on Broadway, including White + Wong’s and its Sardine Cocktail Bar, and Something & Social.

Nic and Darren, who between them have worked at Nobu and Roka in London, Tokyo’s Park Hyatt, and Huka Lodge, say Inca will be a smart-casual South American-style restaurant.

READ: Wise Boys Burgers Open A New Permanent Home In Grey Lynn

“I first discovered the delights of Peruvian food in 2012, when I went to Peru to study ceviche and anticuchos. I fell in love with the cuisine and always had a vision to do something,” says Nic. “There’s a huge Asian influence on food in Peru due to the large Chinese and Japanese immigration. Inca will be about those Latin American-meets-Asian flavours.”

As well as anticuchos, diners can expect ceviche, gluten-free soft tacos and salted caramel and churros soft serve. The interior of Inca is inspired by Peru’s Rainbow Mountain, with shades of terracotta and pink planned for the rammed-earth walls, wooden tables and stone flooring.

Due to open in multiple stages this year, Westfield Newmarket will feature 200 stores over five levels, including Auckland’s first David Jones.

• Visit Westfield.co.nz/Newmarket

