Nici Wickes' Chocolate & Peanut Cookies
Chewy, densely rich and very moreish
These are ridiculously good and they just happen to be gluten free!
NICI WICKES' CHOCOLATE PEANUT COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 12-15
1 cup sugar
1 cup peanut butter
1 large egg
50g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. With an electric beater or a food processor, mix sugar, peanut butter and egg until combined. Add the chopped chocolate and vanilla and mix briefly.
3. Roll dough into balls about the size of a walnut or golf ball, depending on how big you like your cookies. Flatten with your palm.
4. Bake for 14-16 minutes, flattening again at the 8-minute mark.
5. Cool on a rack. Eat and enjoy!
A Quiet Kitchen, by Nici Wickes, photography by Todd Eyre, published by Bateman Books, $45, on sale July 11.
