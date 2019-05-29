These no-bake bars make an ideal morning snack. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

No-Bake Muesli Bars With Almond Butter, Apricot & Coconut

Try your hand at making your own muesli bars thanks to this easy recipe from Eleanor Ozich

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday May 30, 2019

Rich and chewy, these muesli bars are a wholesome jumble of apricots, oats and coconut, barely held together with almond butter, maple and coconut oil. There’s no baking involved, however they do need to be kept in the fridge until you desire the craving. Equally good as a snack or dessert!

NO-BAKE MUESLI BARS WITH ALMOND BUTTER, APRICOT & COCONUT 
Makes 10-12 bars

Ingredients:
3/4 cup almond butter
¼ cup pure maple or runny honey
½ cup coconut oil
1 cup dried apricots, diced
½ cup buckwheat or seeds
1 cup rolled oats
1 cup dried coconut
½ tsp sea salt

1. Line a slice tin with baking paper, and set aside.

2. Combine the almond butter, maple and coconut oil in a small saucepan over low heat, and stir until heated through and silky smooth, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

3. In a large mixing bowl, add the remaining ingredients and then stir in the almond butter mixture. It should be rather sticky.

4. Press the mixture into the slice tin evenly, and place in the fridge for at least two hours to set.

5. Remove from the fridge, and slice into bars. Store in the fridge or freezer.

