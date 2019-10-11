Nutritious Power Soup With Kale, Kumara & Leeks
For a nourishing meal, tuck into a bowl of this gloriously green soup
Get your five-plus a day with this glorious soup that has loads of greens packed into one bowl. It's perfect for a warming lunch. Wrap a little grated cheese and take it with you to sprinkle on the top before serving.
NUTRITIOUS POWER SOUP WITH KALE, KUMARA & LEEKS RECIPE
Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp butter
2 leeks, sliced
1 cup chopped kumara
500ml chicken or vegetable stock
120g kale
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Squeeze of lemon, to serve
Parmesan, to serve
1. Into a large pot place the olive oil and butter. Add the leeks and sweat slowly for 10 minutes. Add the kumara and stock bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the kale to wilt. Puree the soup and season.
2. Before serving add a squeeze of lemon. Serve hot with a sprinkle of shaved parmesan.Share this: