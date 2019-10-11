Get your five-plus a day with this glorious soup that has loads of greens packed into one bowl. It's perfect for a warming lunch. Wrap a little grated cheese and take it with you to sprinkle on the top before serving.

NUTRITIOUS POWER SOUP WITH KALE, KUMARA & LEEKS RECIPE

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 leeks, sliced

1 cup chopped kumara

500ml chicken or vegetable stock

120g kale

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Squeeze of lemon, to serve

Parmesan, to serve

1. Into a large pot place the olive oil and butter. Add the leeks and sweat slowly for 10 minutes. Add the kumara and stock bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the kale to wilt. Puree the soup and season.

2. Before serving add a squeeze of lemon. Serve hot with a sprinkle of shaved parmesan.

