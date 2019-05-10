Chilly weather means time to get that pot on for porridge. In this recipe, the chia adds extra texture, while the poached pears transforms the dish into something special.

OAT & CHIA PORRIDGE WITH POACHED PEARS RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

Poached pears

4 pears, peeled

½ cup sugar

Juice of ½ lemon

Water to cover

Porridge

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup black chia seeds

1 cup milk

1 cup water

¼ tsp salt

To serve

1 cup frozen berries

2 Tbsp sugar

1. Firstly poach the pears. Place them into a large pot with the sugar, lemon and cover with water. Bring to a simmer for 15 minutes until a skewer will insert easily. Remove and cool completely in the liquid.



2. Place the berries and sugar in a small pot. Cook for 5 minutes or until the berries are completely soft. Push through a sieve, discarding the pips.



3. For the porridge place the oats, chia seeds, milk, water and salt into a pot, bringing to a simmer. Cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring until thickened and creamy. Add a little extra water if needed.



4. Serve hot with chopped pears and a drizzle of fruit puree.

