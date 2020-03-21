Wynyard Pavilion owners Helen and Damien McDowell. Photo / Babiche Martens

Off Duty: Wynyard Pavilion's Owners Share Their Top Spots To Eat & Drink In Auckland

Owners of all-day eatery Wynyard Pavilion Helen and Damien McDowell shares their favourite spots to eat and drink around town

By Sarah Downs
Sunday March 22, 2020

Eat oysters or forkfuls of Cloudy Bay clam linguine at Wynyard Pavilion, where the waterfront possie informs everything from fresh seafood on the menu to its airy, bach-y design.

The all-day eatery on Wynyard Quarter's North Wharf (previously Jack Tar) has been a summer hotspot since Helen and Damien McDowell, formerly of Grey Lynn's Pocket Bar, opened it last October.

READ: Where To Eat In Auckland, According To A Pizza Master

With the same attention given to beer (11 Little Creatures' brews on tap), there are also brilliantly fragrant cocktails to enjoy while catching the late sunshine at the garden bar tucked at the back.

Plus there are fried chicken burgers, pizzas and other treats to keep the crowds happy.

• 17 Jellicoe St, North Wharf, Wynyard Quarter

Interiors of Wynyard Pavilion. Photo / Babiche Martens.

COFFEE STOP
Ozone in Grey Lynn. It's just up the road from where we live and the service there makes us feel special.

CASUAL AFFAIR
We're huge Little Creatures fans. Damo grew up in Perth where they opened their first brewery so it's cool to have the new Little Creatures Hobsonville site so close by. They brew a special Catalina Bay lager out there that goes down perfectly with fish and chips on a sunny evening.

MARKET MUST-HAVES
Our weekly waterfront farmer's market at Wynyard on Saturday morning always includes River Farm's vegetables, and Havana coffee from Wellington is key for a fresh coffee bean fix.

WYNYARD QUARTER
During the refurbishment we pretty much survived on coffee from James and Salama at Rushworth. The sashimi from Azabu in the Sanford Fish Market is a fresh lunch when we are on the run.

CHEAP & CHEERFUL
We're obsessed with the spicy dumplings from Eden Noodles.

FINE-DINING
We prefer casual, long lunch spots. Saan in Ponsonby is a favourite — we have a hospo crush on Krishna.

SUMMER PANTRY ESSENTIALS
Kapiti Doris Plum and creme fraiche ice cream, burrata, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil. No. 29 Waiheke olive oil, stonefruit and watermelon. If we don't get time to shop, Fix & Fogg peanut butter on toast saves the day.

WEEKEND GETAWAY
We love getting over to Waiheke and staying with friends. A walk on the beach and an afternoon spent feasting at Poderi Crisci is our absolute favourite way to unwind.

