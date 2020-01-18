This recipe uses up the excess of summer tomatoes, and is an oldie but a goodie. It's my grandmother's recipe, which was always served with slow-cooked mutton. Roasting your tomatoes enhances the flavour and brings out the sweetness. It's also a great mixture to stir through some cooked pasta for a quick dinner.

OLD-FASHIONED TOMATO & ONION 'PIE' RECIPE

Serves 4-6

1 large onion, roughly chopped

6 large tomatoes, cut into wedges

150g cherry tomatoes

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 cup grated parmesan

50g butter, cubed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease an ovenproof baking dish with butter.

2. Into the dish place the chopped onion and tomatoes. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Dot over the butter, then season generously with salt and pepper. Place into the oven and bake for 40 minutes until the mixture is soft and squishy, and the top is lightly golden.

3. Serve hot with your choice of barbecued meat.

Share this:

Print this page