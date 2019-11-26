To me, tender roasted chicken in a creamy sauce is the most irresistible way to enjoy this meat, particularly when it’s infused with plenty of aromatic herbs. In this recipe, I roast the chicken breast in stock with shallots and garlic for maximum flavor, then stir in an entire cup of crème fraiche to elevate it into a dish that’s both luscious and comforting. Excellent for a long, leisurely lunch served alongside a crisp rocket salad.

ONE-PAN ROAST CHICKEN WITH OREGANO, SHALLOTS & CRÈME FRAICHE RECIPE

Serves 4

4 chicken breasts, skin on

6 shallots, peeled and roughly chopped

8 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 ½ cups chicken stock

A large handful fresh oregano, roughly chopped

Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

1 cup crème fraiche

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Arrange the chicken in a large baking dish, along with the shallots and garlic. Pour the chicken stock on top, then scatter over the oregano. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and season with sea salt and cracked pepper.

3. Roast for 30 minutes, then remove from the oven.

4. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a plate, and then stir the crème fraiche into the stock and onions in the bottom of the pan. Place the chicken back in the roasting dish, and then place back into the oven for a further 15 minutes, or until golden and bubbling around the edges.

5. Allow to cool for ten minutes or so before serving. Lovely with a rocket salad, and some crusty bread for mopping up the juices.

