Serve this chickpea satay as a main meal or a side. You will find sorghum, an ancient grain, at most supermarkets or a health shop. Equally delicious though, is to serve this with rice or naan bread. The coriander garnish adds the finishing touch.

ONE-POT CHICKPEA & PUMPKIN SATAY RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced thinly

2 garlic cloves, crushed

½ tsp each ground cumin, coriander, and ginger

3 cups cubed pumpkin

1 cup tomato passata

1 cup vegetable stock

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup chopped dried dates

390g tin chickpeas, drained

1 cup chopped coriander

2 cups cooked sorghum, to serve

1. In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes to soften.

2. Add the cumin, coriander and ginger, stirring through for a couple of minutes until fragrant.

3. Add the pumpkin, passata, stock, peanut butter, dates and chickpeas, bringing to a simmer. Cook for 15- 20 minutes until a fork will easily pierce the pumpkin and the sauce has started to thicken.

4. Just before serving, stir through half the coriander. Sprinkle the remainder on the top.

5. Serve satay hot with warmed sorghum on the side.

