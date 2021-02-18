Orange, Oat & Chocolate Chip Biscuits Recipe

Take a simple chocolate chip recipe and add a few extra flavours for a surprise, such as zesty orange and a hint of cinnamon.

ORANGE, OAT & CHOCOLATE CHIP BISCUITS

Makes 20

125g butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

½ tsp vanilla

Zest of 1 orange

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

1 cup chocolate chunks (white or dark)

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.

2. Beat the butter and brown sugar until light and creamy. Add the egg and vanilla beating well.

3. Stir through the zest, oats, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and chocolate chunks. Place tablespoons of mixture on the baking trays. Top with a little extra chocolate if desired. Bake for 20 minutes, swapping them around in the oven halfway through for even cooking. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack.

4. Store in an airtight container.

