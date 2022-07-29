Photo / Babiche Martens

These Orange, Pineapple & Carrot Cakes Are Real Keepers

Layers of cream cheese icing and a final flourish of zest make these some delectable cakes

By Angela Casley
Saturday July 30, 2022

Add sunshine to dreary winter days by adding a little citrus to your cooking. If you think eating a whole cake is too much, cut it in half — and then regret you didn’t enjoy the whole thing.

ORANGE, PINEAPPLE AND CARROT CAKE RECIPE
Makes 4 small cakes

2 cups grated carrot
1 cup plain flour
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp cinnamon
½ cup chopped pineapple
2 Tbsp orange zest
2 eggs
½ cup flavourless oil
¼ cup peanut oil
1 cup brown sugar

Icing
40g butter, room temperature
80g cream cheese, room temperature
½ tsp vanilla paste
1 cup icing sugar
2 tsp orange zest plus extra to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line the base of 4 x 250ml tins.

2. In a large bowl combine the carrot, flour, soda, cinnamon, pineapple and zest. In another bowl whisk the eggs with the oils and brown sugar. Pour into the dry mixture and stir to combine. Evenly spoon the mixture into the tins. Place into the oven for 45 minutes or until cooked through.

3. For the icing beat the butter with the cream cheese and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the icing sugar and zest, beating until smooth. Spread generously on the cakes.

