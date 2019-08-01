Once these scrummy hotcakes are cooked stack them with a little piece of baking paper in-between to prevent them from sticking together. And if you have plenty of oranges, be generous and use two in the filling.

ORANGE & RICOTTA HOTCAKES WITH HONEY RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

1½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

2 Tbsp caster sugar

1 Tbsp orange zest

125g ricotta

1 egg

¾ cup milk

Little butter for cooking



Filling

125g ricotta

1-2 oranges, peeled and cut in small pieces

Honey to drizzle

1. Into a bowl place the flour, baking powder, soda, sugar, zest and ricotta. Add the egg then milk and stir into a batter. A few lumps from the ricotta is fine. Leave to rest for 20 minutes.

2. Melt a little butter in a frying pan. Add ¼ cups of mixture to the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until just bubbling. Flip and cook for a further 2 minutes. Remove and continue with the remaining mixture.

3. To serve, layer the hotcakes with orange pieces and ricotta. Finish with a good drizzle of honey. Extra zest for garnish is optional.

