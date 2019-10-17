Oregano Focaccia With Roasted Red Pepper Butter

Knock this focaccia up to eat warm with any flavoured butter you like. This bread is also delicious dipped into a plain or flavoured olive oil.

OREGANO FOCACCIA RECIPE

Makes 1 loaf

1 1/3 cups tepid water

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp yeast granules

3 cups flour

2 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano

1 tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil

1. Into the tepid water add the sugar and yeast, give it a quick stir then leave for 10 minutes until frothy.

2. Place the flour, oregano and salt into a large bowl. Add the oil to the yeast mixture then pour into the flour and stir to combine. Tip on to a lightly floured bench and knead for 5 minutes. Place the dough into a clean, lightly oiled bowl, cover and place into a warm spot for an hour to double in size.

3. Preheat an oven to 180C. Tip the dough on to a lightly floured oven tray. Press the dough into a rough circle. Let it sit for 20 minutes in a warm place to rise a little. Bake for 20 minutes until it sounds hollow when tapped.

4. Remove and enjoy warm, or sliced with a scoop of your favourite butter.

Try this butter on roasted vegetables or on the top of a barbecued steak. Once you have mastered this flavoured butter there will be no going back. Try roasted garlic, herbs or get a little extravagant with some truffle oil. Then, of course, you can try a sweet maple or honey. The options are endless.

ROASTED RED PEPPER BUTTER

Makes 1 ½ cups

200g butter, cubed

1/3 cup milk

1 red pepper, roasted, skinned and seeded

1. Place the butter into a pot and melt until just bubbling. Remove and cool completely to room temperature.

2. Puree the roasted red pepper in a blender until smooth.

3. Beat the butter until light and creamy for 5 minutes. Add the milk, beating for a further 3 minutes. Then add the red pepper mixing through until well combined. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Share this:

Print this page