Oven-Baked Risotto With Bacon & Mushroom

This oven-baked risotto recipe creates a creamy, comforting dish — minus the stirring

By Angela Casley
Friday July 19, 2019

Risottos are so easy to make, but they do require your attention while you stir. For today’s version however, there is no need for that. Simply prepare and place in the oven for 40 minutes, until it is hot and ready to serve.

OVEN-BAKED RISOTTO WITH BACON & MUSHROOM RECIPE
Serves 4

Ingredients
1 cup dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 20 minutes
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, chopped finely
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 slices streaky bacon, chopped roughly
150g sliced fresh mushrooms
1 courgette, sliced
1 cup Arborio rice
3 cups good-quality chicken stock, warmed
Salt and freshly ground pepper
½ cup grated parmesan
Parsley to garnish

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Strain the shiitake mushrooms.

2. Heat the oil in a heavy based pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until cooked through. Add the bacon, fresh mushrooms, shiitake and courgettes, cooking for a further 5 minutes until softened.

3. Add the rice, stirring through for 2 minutes. If the frying pan isn’t ovenproof, tip the mixture into a baking dish. Add the stock, season, cover and place into the oven for 30 minutes.

4. Remove the cover and sprinkle over the parmesan. Return to the oven for 10 minutes to brown the top slightly.

5. Serve hot with a sprinkle of parsley.

