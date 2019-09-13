Perfect for impromptu guests, fried feta is simple and impressive. Try cutting the block into four and crumbing it, then serve as a starter for a dinner party. With a salad on the side and a good drizzle of honey, this is delicious.

PAN-FRIED FETA CHEESE WITH HONEY & TOMATO SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g block feta

1 tsp Moroccan seasoning

1 cup breadcrumbs

Flour for dusting

1 egg, lightly whisked

2 Tbsp flavourless oil

Tomato salad

1 cup diced tomatoes

¼ cup chopped olives

½ cup Italian parsley

Squeeze lemon juice

Salt and pepper to serve

Honey to drizzle

Toasts or crackers, to serve

1. Pat the feta dry with a paper towel. Combine the Moroccan seasoning with the breadcrumbs.

2. Dust the feta with flour, dip in egg, then cover with breadcrumbs. If it isn’t completely covered repeat the egg and breadcrumb process. Set aside in the fridge until ready to cook.

3. Place the tomatoes, olives, parsley and squeeze of lemon juice into a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

4. To cook the feta heat the oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Add feta and cook on all sides, browning evenly.

5. Serve warm drizzled with honey. Crackers or toasts on the side with the tomato salad.

