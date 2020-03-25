Forget Panic Buying, Try Panic Baking

Times like these call for comfort food.

Whether you're keeping kids entertained, keen to master a new skill or simply in it for the end result, baking is a great activity to try.

READ: Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes



It’s important to remember food will always be available — production will continue, distribution will continue and supermarkets will continue to operate. With that in mind, why not put your energy into creating sweet treats for your self-isolation ‘bubble’?

These recipes are all easy, delicious and require simple ingredients from your pantry or freezer.

• Note: All recipes were published before the level 4 alert was announced by the New Zealand Government. Original descriptions may include mentions of sharing food with guests.

Date, Chocolate & Macadamia Nut Slice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Date, Chocolate & Macadamia Nut Slice

Filled with sweet dates, chocolate chunks and crunchy nuts, this simple slice is a stunner. There's no fancy ingredients, just good old-fashioned baking staples.

Raw Date & Coconut Slice

If baking isn't your forte, give this no-bake slice a go. It's the perfect treat to have handy in the freezer — cut into squares to nab whenever a sweet tooth strikes.

Peanut Caramel Slice

Sweet, sticky and so irresistible, this slice is pure indulgence.

Old-School Cornflake & Ginger Cookies. Photo / Babiche Martens

Old-School Cornflake & Ginger Cookies

Fill the tins with this old-fashioned favourite. Raisins add a burst of sweetness, although white, dark or milk chocolate is welcome alternative.

Chocolate & Hazelnut Muffins

These delicious muffins combine two different kinds of chocolate for peak deliciousness. Devour while still warm for ultimate enjoyment.

No-Bake Muesli Bars With Almond Butter, Apricot & Coconut

Rich and chewy, these muesli bars are a wholesome jumble of apricots, oats and coconut, barely held together with almond butter, maple and coconut oil.

Treacle Loaf With Caramel Sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Treacle Loaf With Caramel Sauce

Rich, dark treacle can be used to replace golden syrup in recipes, so use that tin you've forgot about in the back of the pantry. Enjoy with butter and a good cuppa.

Cinnamon & Walnut Brioche Scrolls

These scrolls, filled with a buttery mixture of walnuts, sugar and cinnamon, are pure heaven on slow mornings. If you've ever wanted to make brioche but have never had the time, now's your chance.

Peanut Butter Clusters

These chocolate noodle balls are an old favourite and are perfect to have hidden in the back of the fridge for a sneaky sweet surprise.

Greek Love Cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Greek Love Cake

This is just the most delicious cake to serve after dinner with a small coffee and a good spoon of thick Greek yoghurt. It also happens to be gluten-free.

Raspberry & Bran Muffin

This classic recipe is a family favourite. We like to think the addition of bran and frozen raspberries off sets any guilt from the golden syrup and sugar.

Brown Butter & Vanilla Fudge With Popcorn Topping

Satisfy your sweet cravings with a square of this silky fudge, topped with popcorn for a fancy twist. What’s even more satisfying, is that it can be made in less than 10 minutes.

Date Puree Scones. Photo / Babiche Martens

Date Puree Scones

Cosy up with a warm buttery scone made with decadent date puree, perfect for afternoon tea. The aroma of baking scones is the perfect way to start the day.

White Chocolate & Cranberry Biscuits

This simple recipe takes a basic biscuit mixture and adds white chocolate and dried cranberries. Instead of these, you could add chocolate chips, peanuts, raisins or whatever else is in the cupboard.

Chocolate Slice

One of the easiest, most-loved sweet treats is this chocolate slice. It has only four ingredients and can be made in just 10 minutes. Children can help out by crushing the biscuits and breaking up the chocolate.