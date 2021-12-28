This craveable crusted bake pairs perfectly with a refreshing summer salad

By Angela Casley

Plate up this tasty chicken with a simple side salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Leaving the bones in these thighs ensures they remain juicy. Cool completely before you pack them away for your picnic, or serve hot with a side salad.

PARMESAN-CRUSTED CHICKEN THIGHS RECIPE

Makes 8

Crust

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup panko crumbs

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ cup chopped parsley

1 egg

1 Tbsp olive oil plus a little to drizzle

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

Chicken

2 Tbsp oil

8 chicken thighs, bone in

1. For the panko crust, combine the parmesan, crumbs, garlic, parsley, egg, oil, paprika and salt in a bowl, mixing well.

2. Preheat oven to 180C.

3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken thighs on both sides until golden. Place in an ovenproof baking dish. Top each thigh with parmesan crust. Drizzle with a little extra oil. Place in the oven for 25 minutes or until cooked through and golden. Remove and eat hot, or cool before packing into your picnic.

4. Serve with a salad of farro, roasted baby beets and rocket.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five

