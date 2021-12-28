Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Thighs
This craveable crusted bake pairs perfectly with a refreshing summer salad
Leaving the bones in these thighs ensures they remain juicy. Cool completely before you pack them away for your picnic, or serve hot with a side salad.
PARMESAN-CRUSTED CHICKEN THIGHS RECIPE
Makes 8
Crust
1 cup grated parmesan
½ cup panko crumbs
1 clove garlic, crushed
½ cup chopped parsley
1 egg
1 Tbsp olive oil plus a little to drizzle
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp salt
Chicken
2 Tbsp oil
8 chicken thighs, bone in
1. For the panko crust, combine the parmesan, crumbs, garlic, parsley, egg, oil, paprika and salt in a bowl, mixing well.
2. Preheat oven to 180C.
3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken thighs on both sides until golden. Place in an ovenproof baking dish. Top each thigh with parmesan crust. Drizzle with a little extra oil. Place in the oven for 25 minutes or until cooked through and golden. Remove and eat hot, or cool before packing into your picnic.
4. Serve with a salad of farro, roasted baby beets and rocket.
Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume FiveShare this: