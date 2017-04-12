Angela Casley shares one of her favourite sweet treats

By Angela Casley

Passionfruit and white chocolate cheesecake recipe. Picture / Babiche Martens

Today, I share one of my favourite sweet treats that one never tires of and is perfect for a full house on a long weekend. When I worked as a chef in a shooting lodge in Scotland, my friend Trudy’s mum sent us this recipe from New Zealand for a passionfruit and white chocolate cheesecake. It was a superb hit with the aristocracy after they’d spent a long day out shooting grouse.

PASSIONFRUIT AND WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Serves 10

250g packet Krispie biscuits

60g butter, melted

200g white chocolate, broken into pieces

700g cream cheese

200g sour cream

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 Tbsp custard powder

3 eggs

Pulp of 3 passionfruit

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of the 23cm spring form tin with baking paper.

2. Whizz the biscuit in a food processor until they resemble breadcrumbs, add the melted butter and mix.

3. Tip into the base of your tin and press down with a spoon until flat. Chill.

4. In a bowl over a pot of simmering water place the chocolate. Stir until completely smooth. Remove from the heat.

5. Beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla, and custard powder until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time beating well, pour in the chocolate and mix until creamy. Pour the mixture on to the biscuit base, smooth the top and place into the oven for 50 minutes until just set in the middle. Remove and cool.

6. Serve drizzled with fresh passionfruit.

Be inspired by the good things in life. Sign up now to receive emails from Viva, and twice a week you will be sent the latest news, profiles, videos, fashion shoots, competitions and more.

Share this:

Print this page