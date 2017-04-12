Passionfruit and White Chocolate Cheesecake Recipe

Angela Casley shares one of her favourite sweet treats

By Angela Casley
Passionfruit and white chocolate cheesecake recipe. Picture / Babiche Martens
Thursday April 13, 2017

Today, I share one of my favourite sweet treats that one never tires of and is perfect for a full house on a long weekend. When I worked as a chef in a shooting lodge in Scotland, my friend Trudy’s mum sent us this recipe from New Zealand for a passionfruit and white chocolate cheesecake. It was a superb hit with the aristocracy after they’d spent a long day out shooting grouse.

PASSIONFRUIT AND WHITE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE RECIPE
Serves 10

250g packet Krispie biscuits
60g butter, melted
200g white chocolate, broken into pieces
700g cream cheese
200g sour cream
1 cup caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 Tbsp custard powder
3 eggs
Pulp of 3 passionfruit

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line the base of the 23cm spring form tin with baking paper.

2. Whizz the biscuit in a food processor until they resemble breadcrumbs, add the melted butter and mix.

3. Tip into the base of your tin and press down with a spoon until flat. Chill.

4. In a bowl over a pot of simmering water place the chocolate. Stir until completely smooth. Remove from the heat.

5. Beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, vanilla, and custard powder until smooth. Add the eggs one at a time beating well, pour in the chocolate and mix until creamy. Pour the mixture on to the biscuit base, smooth the top and place into the oven for 50 minutes until just set in the middle. Remove and cool.

6. Serve drizzled with fresh passionfruit.

