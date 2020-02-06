Serving up a heart-shaped cake drizzled with lashings of passionfruit is a loving thing to do at any time of the year, but especially on Valentine’s Day. It’s a great way to celebrate with a big group of family or friends if you’re not opting for a romantic one-on-one date. To change things up with this cake, fold one cup of fresh blueberries through the mixture.

PASSIONFRUIT & COCONUT LOVE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

4 passionfruit, pulp removed

140g butter

¾ cup caster sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup dessicated coconut

½ cup self-rising flour



Icing

1 cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line the base of a 20cm heart-shaped cake tin.

2. Divide the passionfruit pulp in half, saving some for drizzling on top.

3. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the lemon zest and vanilla, beating briefly.

4. Turn the beater to slow and add the eggs one at a time. Stir through the coconut and flour, followed by half the passionfruit pulp until combined. Spread evenly into the tin. Bake for 40 minutes or until spongy to the touch. Cool before removing from the tin.

5. To ice, place the cake on a plate. Place the icing sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Decorate with the remaining passionfruit pulp.

Share this:

Print this page