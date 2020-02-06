Serve this heart-shaped cake with lemon icing and extra passionfruit pulp. Photo / Babiche Martens

Passionfruit & Coconut Love Cake

The most romantic day of the year calls for this heart-shaped cake

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 7, 2020

Serving up a heart-shaped cake drizzled with lashings of passionfruit is a loving thing to do at any time of the year, but especially on Valentine’s Day. It’s a great way to celebrate with a big group of family or friends if you’re not opting for a romantic one-on-one date. To change things up with this cake, fold one cup of fresh blueberries through the mixture.

PASSIONFRUIT & COCONUT LOVE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8

4 passionfruit, pulp removed
140g butter
¾ cup caster sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 eggs
1 cup dessicated coconut
½ cup self-rising flour

Icing
1 cup icing sugar
1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line the base of a 20cm heart-shaped cake tin.

2. Divide the passionfruit pulp in half, saving some for drizzling on top.

3. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the lemon zest and vanilla, beating briefly.

4. Turn the beater to slow and add the eggs one at a time. Stir through the coconut and flour, followed by half the passionfruit pulp until combined. Spread evenly into the tin. Bake for 40 minutes or until spongy to the touch. Cool before removing from the tin.

5. To ice, place the cake on a plate. Place the icing sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Decorate with the remaining passionfruit pulp.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Raw Brownies With Salted Caramel Nut Butter

Despite looking fancy, these brownies are dead easy to make (and devour)

Strawberry Tiramisu

For a Christmas dessert that impresses without the stress, reach for this strawberry tiramisu

Four-Ingredient Berry Meringue Bombes

These lovely little bombes are proof that dessert doesn't have to be difficult to be delicious

Raspberry & Orange Mousse

Whip up a romantic dessert for two with this light and fluffy raspberry mousse recipe

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Passionfruit & Coconut Love Cake

Burnt Butter, Banana & Honey Muesli Bars

Sweet Recipes To Share This Valentine's Day

Plum Jelly

Heavenly Italian Plum Cake

Plum & Apple Chutney

Toasted Macadamia Nut Milk With Cinnamon & Vanilla

Wholesome Apricot Oat Slice

Cauliflower, Courgette & Chickpea Bake

Green Falafels With Tahini & Lemon Yoghurt
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter