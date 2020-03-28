Foraging for fruit right now is great if you can, and fresh passionfruit straight from the vine is simply the best. There is nothing better than the tangy flavour from that first scoop of the season. When you have had your fill, try this light and luscious mousse.

PASSIONFRUIT & LIME MOUSSE RECIPE

Serves 4

8 passionfruit, pulp removed

3 tsp gelatin

¼ cup lime juice

150ml cream

¼ cup sugar

1 cup Greek yoghurt

1. Blend 6 of the 8 passionfruit, leaving the pulp of 2 for decoration. Pour into a sieve and strain any big bits.

2. Sprinkle the gelatin over the lime juice and allow to sit for 5 minutes to swell. Place the cream and sugar into a pot over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the gelatin, stirring well. Allow to cool.

3. Fold through the yoghurt and strained passionfruit. Pour the mixture into four glasses or small jars. Refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.

4. When ready to serve remove from the fridge 10 minutes before and top with some fresh pulp.

Share this:

Print this page