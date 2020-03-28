Top with passionfruit pulp for an extra tangy hit. Photo / Babiche Martens

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

Passionfruit fans will adore this light and luscious dessert

By Angela Casley
Sunday March 29, 2020

Foraging for fruit right now is great if you can, and fresh passionfruit straight from the vine is simply the best. There is nothing better than the tangy flavour from that first scoop of the season. When you have had your fill, try this light and luscious mousse.

PASSIONFRUIT & LIME MOUSSE RECIPE
Serves 4

8 passionfruit, pulp removed
3 tsp gelatin
¼ cup lime juice
150ml cream
¼ cup sugar
1 cup Greek yoghurt

1. Blend 6 of the 8 passionfruit, leaving the pulp of 2 for decoration. Pour into a sieve and strain any big bits.

2. Sprinkle the gelatin over the lime juice and allow to sit for 5 minutes to swell. Place the cream and sugar into a pot over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Add the gelatin, stirring well. Allow to cool.

3. Fold through the yoghurt and strained passionfruit. Pour the mixture into four glasses or small jars. Refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight.

4. When ready to serve remove from the fridge 10 minutes before and top with some fresh pulp.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Passionfruit & Coconut Love Cake

The most romantic day of the year calls for this heart-shaped cake

Passionfruit Tarts

Delicious crisp pastry and creamy filling drizzled with vibrant passionfruit make a sublime dessert

Gluten-Free Passionfruit and Lemon Loaf Recipe

Try this delicious recipe by Angela Casley

Passionfruit Cheesecake Recipe

Passionfruit cheesecake is the perfect dessert

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Passionfruit & Lime Mousse

Gnocchi With Eggplant, Squashed Tomatoes & Parmesan

Lentil & Buckwheat Salad Bowl With Feta Dressing

Homemade Gingersnap Granola

Forget Panic Buying, Try Panic Baking

Roasted Fig Fool With Cointreau & Ginger

Fig & Beef Kebabs

Fig, Blue Cheese & Ham Party Pizzas

Lemony Zucchini Drizzle Cake With Poppyseeds

Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter