Make Your Next Dessert These Passionfruit Sponge Puddings

When passionfruit go out of season, use this recipe but replace them with the next fruit to come along

By Angela Casley
Sunday April 10, 2022

Like all seasonal produce, it is a must to fill your boots with passionfruit while its hanging from the vines or trees. With a unique flavour, passionfruit are great added to a huge array of dishes. 

PASSIONFRUIT SPONGE PUDDINGS RECIPE
Makes 4

50g butter, room temperature
½ cup caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 Tbsp lemon zest
2 eggs, separated
1/3 cup flour
1 ¼ cups milk
½ cup passionfruit pulp
Mascarpone or cream, to serve

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Lightly grease 4 x 200ml moulds or cups.

2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the vanilla, zest and egg yolks, beating through.

3. Fold through the flour, milk and pulp. Beat the egg whites until stiff then gently fold through the batter.

4. Spoon the mixture evenly into your four moulds. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and serve immediately with mascarpone and a drizzle of extra passionfruit.

