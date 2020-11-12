Pea Fritters With Asparagus & Poached Egg Recipe

Frozen peas come into their own with these fritters. They make for a great Sunday brunch or serve them any time of day with a poached egg on top. The Asian chives, available at the supermarket, add a delicious flavour and texture.

PEA FRITTERS WITH ASPARAGUS AND POACHED EGG

Serves 4

Fritters

1 Tbsp oil

1 cup Asian chives, sliced small

2 cups peas

150g feta, crumbled

½ tsp salt

3 eggs

½ cup self-rising flour

½ cup chopped mint

¼ cup milk

Oil for frying

Salad

2 large handfuls rocket

1 bunch asparagus, cooked, sliced thinly

Dash of good quality olive oil and white vinegar

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 soft-poached eggs

1. For the fritters, warm the oil in a frying pan and cook the chives until softened and slightly brown. Place them in a large bowl.

2. Blitz the peas in a food processor roughly then add to the chives. Add the feta, salt, eggs, flour, mint and milk, stirring to combine.

3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mixture for each fritter into the pan, cooking for 4 minutes each side, then turn for a further 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.

4. In a bowl combine the rocket, asparagus, dash of oil and vinegar then season.

5. Serve the fritters with a handful of salad and a soft-poached egg on top.

