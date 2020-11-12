Pea Fritters With Asparagus & Poached Egg Recipe
These fritters make for a satisfying way to incorporate lots of vegetables into your menu
Frozen peas come into their own with these fritters. They make for a great Sunday brunch or serve them any time of day with a poached egg on top. The Asian chives, available at the supermarket, add a delicious flavour and texture.
PEA FRITTERS WITH ASPARAGUS AND POACHED EGG
Serves 4
Fritters
1 Tbsp oil
1 cup Asian chives, sliced small
2 cups peas
150g feta, crumbled
½ tsp salt
3 eggs
½ cup self-rising flour
½ cup chopped mint
¼ cup milk
Oil for frying
Salad
2 large handfuls rocket
1 bunch asparagus, cooked, sliced thinly
Dash of good quality olive oil and white vinegar
Salt and freshly ground pepper
4 soft-poached eggs
1. For the fritters, warm the oil in a frying pan and cook the chives until softened and slightly brown. Place them in a large bowl.
2. Blitz the peas in a food processor roughly then add to the chives. Add the feta, salt, eggs, flour, mint and milk, stirring to combine.
3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mixture for each fritter into the pan, cooking for 4 minutes each side, then turn for a further 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.
4. In a bowl combine the rocket, asparagus, dash of oil and vinegar then season.
5. Serve the fritters with a handful of salad and a soft-poached egg on top.