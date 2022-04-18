A Stunning Pea & Mint-Crusted Leg Of Lamb
Let your roast get smothered in a divine, minty, rosemary-infused green crust
This lamb can be served with hot roast vegetables or a selection of autumn salads. The flavours swing happily either way. It is also delicious cold the next day in a sandwich. No need to cook the peas beforehand as they have plenty of time for that in the oven.
PEA AND MINT-CRUSTED LAMB RECIPE
Serves 6
1 x 2kg leg lamb
6 cloves garlic, sliced lengthways
1 Tbsp oil
Salt and pepper
Crust
2 cups frozen peas, thawed
2 cloves garlic, peeled
½ cup chopped mint
¼ cup chopped rosemary
Zest of 1 lemon
4 anchovies
¼ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
2 Tbsp olive oil
1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
2. Line an ovenproof dish with baking paper. Place the lamb in the dish. Using a small knife, insert the garlic slices into the meat. Rub with a little oil and season. Cover and place in the oven for 1 hour.
3. While the lamb starts cooking, puree together, or mash vigorously, the peas, garlic, mint, rosemary, zest, anchovies, salt, pepper and olive oil. Remove the lamb from the oven and carefully smother it with the pea mixture. Return to the oven uncovered for a further 40 minutes or until done to your liking. Remove and allow to sit for 10 minutes before carving.
