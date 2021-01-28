Peach & Blackberry Tarte Tatin Recipe

Peaches, apricots, plums . . . Any of the beautiful stonefruit abundant during these summer months work well in this tart. If you don't have a heavy-based frying pan that can transfer straight to the oven, make the caramel, then transfer to a cake tin that is not springform.

PEACH AND BLACKBERRY TARTE TATIN

Serves 6



¾ cup caster sugar

80g butter, cubed

2 Tbsp water

4-5 peaches, stones removed

200g blackberries

400g flaky puff pastry

Creme fraiche or icecream, to serve

1. Preheat oven to 200C.

2. In a heavy-based frying pan, roughly 23cm, sprinkle the sugar. Heat slowly on low to melt the sugar, swirling occasionally until golden brown in colour. Remove from the heat and add the butter. Then stir through the water.

3. Cut peaches into quarters and arrange flesh side down on the caramel. Dot the blackberries into any holes and scatter over the peaches.

4. On a lightly floured bench, roll the pastry to fit the top, allowing for a 2cm overhang. Fit the pastry on top and tuck in the overhang. Place in the oven for 35 minutes until the pastry is golden and puffed. Remove and allow to rest for 10-15 minutes before flipping carefully on to a serving plate.

5. Serve with creme fraiche or icecream.

