Try spooning the peach mixture over store-bought icecream if you're short on time. Photo / Babiche Martens.

No-Churn Peach, Orange & Yoghurt Icecream

Nothing beats homemade icecream. This recipe is as easy as it gets, no churning or machines necessary

By Angela Casley
Sunday Dec. 15, 2019

To cool off on a warm summer's day this peach icecream is just the thing. The New Zealand peaches will be at their best very soon. If you don't have time, cheat by spooning the peach, orange and Cointreau mixture over some bought icecream.

PEACH, ORANGE & YOGHURT ICECREAM RECIPE
Serves 8-10

4 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped
Zest and juice of 2 oranges
¼ cup sugar
2 Tbsp Cointreau
2 cups custard
1 cup thick Greek yoghurt
To serve
Extra peach and orange slices and zest

1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Into a small pot place the peaches, zest, juice and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 or 6 minutes until the peaches are soft. Mash roughly with a fork then cool completely. Add the Cointreau.

3. Into a large bowl place the custard and yoghurt. Swirl through the peach mixture roughly. Pour into the loaf tin then freeze for at least four hours or overnight.

4. Remove from freezer just before serving. Decorate with peaches and oranges.

Rich Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

If you've ever wanted to make your own ice cream, this simple recipe is a great place to start

Pistachio & Rose Water Icecream

Elevate your icecream game with this rose water-infused dessert

Healthy Rocky Road Ice Cream Recipe

Eleanor Ozich turns a kid-favourite ice cream into a nourishing dessert that's velvety smooth and tastes heavenly

Plum Icecream Sandwiches Recipe

Homemade wafers provide a delicious, fun touch to this fresh and easy recipe for plum icecream sandwiches

