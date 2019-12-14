No-Churn Peach, Orange & Yoghurt Icecream

To cool off on a warm summer's day this peach icecream is just the thing. The New Zealand peaches will be at their best very soon. If you don't have time, cheat by spooning the peach, orange and Cointreau mixture over some bought icecream.

PEACH, ORANGE & YOGHURT ICECREAM RECIPE

Serves 8-10

4 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp Cointreau

2 cups custard

1 cup thick Greek yoghurt

To serve

Extra peach and orange slices and zest

1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Into a small pot place the peaches, zest, juice and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 or 6 minutes until the peaches are soft. Mash roughly with a fork then cool completely. Add the Cointreau.

3. Into a large bowl place the custard and yoghurt. Swirl through the peach mixture roughly. Pour into the loaf tin then freeze for at least four hours or overnight.

4. Remove from freezer just before serving. Decorate with peaches and oranges.

