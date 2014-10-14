Peanut Butter and Almond Butter Recipe

You never knew nut butter could be this easy

By Angela Casley

Peanut butter and almond butter. Picture / Babiche Martens

PEANUT BUTTER

Makes 2 cups

• 500g peanuts



ALMOND BUTTER

Makes 1¼ cups

• 300g almonds



1. Preheat oven to 170C.

2. Spread your choice of nuts out on an oven tray. Place into oven for 10-15 minutes until they give off a nutty aroma, the oil is making them shine and nuts are starting to colour.

3. Tip into a food processor. Turn on and blend for a few minutes. Stop and brush nuts off the sides. Continue to blend until you have your butter. This may take up to 10 minutes. Spoon into jars ready for use.

