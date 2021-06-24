Pear & Ginger Loaf

Depending on the pears you use, three may be enough. If they are small, add an extra one to complete the loaf. If you have a little cake mixture left, cook in a ramekin for a sneaky snack.

PEAR AND GINGER LOAF RECIPE

Serves 8

3-4 pears

2 Tbsp lemon juice

150g butter

150g dark muscovado sugar

150g treacle

150ml milk

2 eggs

200g flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp mixed spice

2 tsp ginger

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Peel the pears and plunge into simmering water with the lemon juice for 10-12 minutes or until a skewer inserts easily. Remove and cool completely.

3. In a medium-sized pot, warm the butter, sugar and treacle until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and cool for 10 minutes. Stir through the milk. Then whisk in the eggs.

4. Sift the flour, baking soda and spices then add to the liquid, whisking until smooth. Place a little batter in the base of your tin. Slice a little off the base of each pear so they sit flat then put into the tin down the centre. Gently pour the remaining batter around the pears, leaving the stalks protruding. Bake in the centre of the oven for 1 hour. Cover after 35 minutes with a piece of tinfoil to prevent it from over-browning.

5. Cool before removing from the tin.

