Persian Fritters With Yoghurt & Tahini Recipe
Use up your spare vegetables with these delicious, versatile morsels
These fritters are great when you have spare vegetables to use up — you can use what you have to hand. Don’t omit the step that squeezes out the water from the potato and courgette, as this creates a great crispy texture for the fritters.
PERSIAN FRITTERS WITH YOGHURT & TAHINI
Makes 12
1 cup grated potato
1 cup grated courgette
½ tsp salt
2 cups grated pumpkin
2 eggs
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 small red onion, chopped finely
1 Tbsp lemon zest
½ cup chopped mint
1 clove garlic, crushed
½ tsp caraway seeds
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
Oil, for cooking
Dressing
½ cup Greek yoghurt
2 tsp tahini
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp runny honey
1 Tbsp chopped mint
1. Place the potato and courgette into a clean tea towel with the salt. Massage the vegetables a little then let them sit for 15 minutes before squeezing out any water. Place in a large bowl.
2. Add the pumpkin, eggs, oil, red onion, zest, mint, garlic, caraway, turmeric, salt and pepper, combining well.
3. To cook, heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Keep warm.
4. For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, tahini, juice, honey and mint in a bowl, stirring well.
5. Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dressing.