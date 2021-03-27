These are tasty bites that are perfect for your next soriee. Photo / Babiche Martens

Persian Fritters With Yoghurt & Tahini Recipe

Use up your spare vegetables with these delicious, versatile morsels

By Angela Casley
Sunday March 28, 2021

These fritters are great when you have spare vegetables to use up — you can use what you have to hand. Don’t omit the step that squeezes out the water from the potato and courgette, as this creates a great crispy texture for the fritters.

PERSIAN FRITTERS WITH YOGHURT & TAHINI 
Makes 12

1 cup grated potato
1 cup grated courgette
½ tsp salt
2 cups grated pumpkin
2 eggs
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 small red onion, chopped finely
1 Tbsp lemon zest
½ cup chopped mint
1 clove garlic, crushed
½ tsp caraway seeds
½ tsp turmeric
½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
Oil, for cooking

Dressing
½ cup Greek yoghurt
2 tsp tahini
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp runny honey
1 Tbsp chopped mint

1. Place the potato and courgette into a clean tea towel with the salt. Massage the vegetables a little then let them sit for 15 minutes before squeezing out any water. Place in a large bowl.

2. Add the pumpkin, eggs, oil, red onion, zest, mint, garlic, caraway, turmeric, salt and pepper, combining well.

3. To cook, heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Keep warm.

4. For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, tahini, juice, honey and mint in a bowl, stirring well.

5. Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dressing.

Persian Fritters With Yoghurt & Tahini Recipe

