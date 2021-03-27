Persian Fritters With Yoghurt & Tahini Recipe

These fritters are great when you have spare vegetables to use up — you can use what you have to hand. Don’t omit the step that squeezes out the water from the potato and courgette, as this creates a great crispy texture for the fritters.

PERSIAN FRITTERS WITH YOGHURT & TAHINI

Makes 12

1 cup grated potato

1 cup grated courgette

½ tsp salt

2 cups grated pumpkin

2 eggs

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small red onion, chopped finely

1 Tbsp lemon zest

½ cup chopped mint

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ tsp caraway seeds

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

Oil, for cooking

Dressing

½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 tsp tahini

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp runny honey

1 Tbsp chopped mint

1. Place the potato and courgette into a clean tea towel with the salt. Massage the vegetables a little then let them sit for 15 minutes before squeezing out any water. Place in a large bowl.

2. Add the pumpkin, eggs, oil, red onion, zest, mint, garlic, caraway, turmeric, salt and pepper, combining well.

3. To cook, heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Keep warm.

4. For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, tahini, juice, honey and mint in a bowl, stirring well.

5. Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dressing.

